Winter storm causing impacts tonight, tomorrow

Points north of US Highway 2 are under a winter storm warning this evening through tomorrow night, with portions across the entire length of the central region of the state under a winter weather advisory during the same time frame.

Jennifer Ritterling is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. She says rain will begin later today and switch over to snow. Winds could sustain at 20-30 miles per hour, causing some travel difficulties. She says in northern regions of the state, snow accumulations could reach up to ten inches, but it’s hard to pinpoint where – as there is still some uncertainty about where and when rain will switch over to snow.

"So if rain is continuing beyond 9pm this evening, we can expect lower totals around two inches, three inches, in this area of uncertainty. If it's already heavy snow by 9pm this evening, those totals will be on the higher end of the range."



Ritterling says the snow that does fall will be heavy and wet – and anyone shoveling it should take proper precations.