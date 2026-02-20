© 2026
HHS confirms four additional cases of measles

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM CST
Centers for Disease Control

Walsh County has confirmed its first case. So far, eleven cases have been confirmed in 2026.

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed four additional cases of measles in the state, bringing the year’s total to 11.

Three additional cases were confirmed in Pembina County, and one was confirmed in Walsh County.

Seven of the total cases were unvaccinated individuals, and two were unvaccinated. The vaccination status of two other cases is currently unknown.

So far two people have been hospitalized with measles.

A list of public exposure locations is published on the HHS website on their measles dashboard.

HHS recommends a 21 day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed. Symptoms to watch for include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and a rash.
