HHS confirms four additional cases of measles

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed four additional cases of measles in the state, bringing the year’s total to 11.

Three additional cases were confirmed in Pembina County, and one was confirmed in Walsh County.

Seven of the total cases were unvaccinated individuals, and two were unvaccinated. The vaccination status of two other cases is currently unknown.

So far two people have been hospitalized with measles.

A list of public exposure locations is published on the HHS website on their measles dashboard.

HHS recommends a 21 day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed. Symptoms to watch for include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and a rash.