Prairie Public NewsRoom
North Dakota measles total rises to 14

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:16 AM CST
Twelve cases have been confirmed in Pembina County so far.

North Dakota’s total number of measles cases rose to 14 over the weekend.

There have now been 12 confirmed cases in Pembina County, and one each in Williams and Walsh Counties.

Six patients are under the age of five, and six are adults over the age of 20. Two are between the ages of five and 19.

Eight of the patients were unvaccinated, four were vaccinated, and two had unknown vaccination status. Three individuals have been hospitalized.

A list of public exposure locations is listed on North Dakota’s Health and Human Services measles dashboard. Officials recommend a 21 day quarantine from the date of exposure for anyone who has not been vaccinated. Others should monitor for symptoms, which may include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a rash.
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
