North Dakota measles total rises to 14

North Dakota’s total number of measles cases rose to 14 over the weekend.

There have now been 12 confirmed cases in Pembina County, and one each in Williams and Walsh Counties.

Six patients are under the age of five, and six are adults over the age of 20. Two are between the ages of five and 19.

Eight of the patients were unvaccinated, four were vaccinated, and two had unknown vaccination status. Three individuals have been hospitalized.

A list of public exposure locations is listed on North Dakota’s Health and Human Services measles dashboard. Officials recommend a 21 day quarantine from the date of exposure for anyone who has not been vaccinated. Others should monitor for symptoms, which may include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a rash.