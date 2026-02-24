HHS confirms additional cases of measles in ND

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed three additional cases of measles in the state, bringing this year’s total to 17.

Fifteen total cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one case each confirmed in Walsh and Williams Counties.

Vaccination is highly effective in protecting against measles infection, but the positive test pool includes a mixed bag of vaccination statuses among patients. Eleven of the positive cases were unvaccinated, three were vaccinated and one had had one dose of MMR vaccine. Two additional cases had unknown vaccination status. To date, four people have been hospitalized.

Six confirmed cases were children under the age of five, five cases were between the ages of 5 and 19, and six were older than age 20.

HHS’s website has a list of public exposure locations. They recommend any unvaccinated individuals to quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.