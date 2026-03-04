© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could higher power bills resuscitate aging coal plants?

Prairie Public | By Kristi Mahron,
Minnesota Public Radio
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:36 PM CST
licensed under CC BY 2.0

A Department of Energy emergency order has forced coal plants to stay open beyond, what some say, are their useful lives. President Donald Trump has prioritized fossil fuels over renewable energy, and that might lead to electricity customers in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin to subsidize the increased costs of keeping the previously set-for-closure coal plants open.

Some advocates for traditional energy claim that coal plants were reliable and saved lives during this colder than normal winter across the country.

The Upper Midwest Newsroom is a public media collaboration between Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota, made possible by a grant by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Local News Upper Midwest Newsroom
Kristi Mahron
See stories by Kristi Mahron
Minnesota Public Radio
See stories by Minnesota Public Radio
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content