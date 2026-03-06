Measles in North Dakota: 23 confirmed cases so far this year

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed additional cases of measles in the state, bringing this year’s total to 23.

Most of the cases have been concentrated in the northeastern corner of North Dakota. 20 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one each confirmed in Walsh, Williams and Traill Counties.

The patients are of varying ages and vaccination status. Seven cases are children under the age of 5, nine are between the ages of 5 and 19, and seven more are adults over the age of 20. 15 patients were unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated, and the status of two more patients is unknown.

To date, four people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Measles is highly contagious, airborne and can linger for hours. HHS has posted public exposure locations and times on their website.

Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed are recommended to monitor for symptoms, and quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.