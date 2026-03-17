Zibolski: Lipps media narrative lacks key context

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says recent reporting on the Angela Lipps case has been missing some key context.

The case came to light after Zibolksi announced his retirement last week. WDAY’s Matt Henson reported Lipps was arrested at her home in Tennessee after AI facial recognition identified her as a suspect in a fraud case in Fargo. After spending a few months in jail in Tennessee, she was extradited to the Cass County Jail. Her public defender provided banking information they said proved she could not have committed the crimes in Fargo. The report then said Lipps was released from custody on Christmas Eve with no money, no winter clothing and no way to get back home.

Zibolski refutes that claim. He says when Lipps was released from the Cass County Jail on December 24, a detective offered to cover a hotel room and arrange a ride home. He says Lipps declined.

"We also checked with the Cass County Jail, Captain Frobig, who's the jail administrator - who advised us that they have winter clothing kits that they provide people who are released in the winter, so they are not thrown out into the elements for any reason, and further confirmed that Ms. Lipps made no such request, or any request prior to release from the Cass County Jail."

Zibolski says the initial bank fraud crimes in this case took place in April and May of last year. One other suspect was charged with alleged home equity line scams, and the other suspect was Lipps. A timeline provided by the Fargo Police Department says Lipps was arrested July 14 by local law enforcement in Tennessee after probable cause was submitted to the State’s Attorney’s office two weeks earlier. A judge also issued a warrant for her arrest. She was booked into the Cass County Jail on October 30, and appeared in court on the following day.

Zibolski says Fargo Police was not aware Lipps was in local custody until December 5, and couldn’t get in to interview her until granted consent from her attorney. Lipps’ attorney notified Fargo Police of exculpatory evidence, or an alibi, that would clear Lipps of involvement in the case on December 12. Lipps was interviewed December 19, and followed up with on December 22. The State’s Attorney, judge and Fargo Police detective all agreed to dismiss the charges on December 23 without prejudice, meaning if new evidence comes to light Lipps could once again be charged.

Zibolski says the Fargo Police Department does not possess AI facial recognition technology, but does utilize national databases with that capability to assist in cases. He says missing context in previous reporting has been corrosive to public trust.

"We want everyone to have confidence in our investigative processes, and our technology that we use - and there, again, as we just outlined, are a number of checks and balances in that process. That doesn't mean we don't continue to enhance those processes, to make sure that every protection is in place. But what's been reported is not what's actually happened. And so I think our hope here is that people take a step back and look at all this contextual information, until we can comment further and conclude the investigation, and go from there."

A GoFundMe account established for Lipps has raised nearly $37,000. She lost her home, car, belongings and her dog during the ordeal. Zibolski says the investigation into the fraud case is ongoing, and it may be some time before it’s confirmed whether or not Lipps was involved.