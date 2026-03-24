© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

D'Ya NoDak: A farewell to CBS Radio News

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Allow me to say how disappointed I am that CBS is ending its radio news service in May.

It is a personal loss for me. After I graduated college, I was hired as a newsperson (rather, the entire news department) at KBOM in Bismarck-Mandan. We carried the CBS hourly news, as well as their “World News Roundup,” and features such as “The Osgood Files.”

Hearing what the network was broadcasting helped me sharpen my writing and reporting skills. And, of course, CBS was the radio network that brought Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Eric Sevareid (originally from Velva, ND) into our homes. As a young listener with a transistor radio, I first heard of the assassination of Robert Kennedy via CBS and KBOM.

I’m sad to see it go. But I’m happy NPR is still here, and doing a wonderful job of covering the news.

Airlines are flying in North Dakota, and few problems here with TSA

Although the TSA is currently unfunded, TSA workers in North Dakota are still reporting to work. They also have access to low-interest loans through the Furloughed Federal Employee Relief Program, which allows them to take out bridge loans at a 2% interest rate. These loans are available through local banks and are backed by the Bank of North Dakota.

North Dakota set records for commercial passengers in 2025, and those numbers remain steady this year.
Local News
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate