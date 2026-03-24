D'Ya NoDak: A farewell to CBS Radio News

Allow me to say how disappointed I am that CBS is ending its radio news service in May.

It is a personal loss for me. After I graduated college, I was hired as a newsperson (rather, the entire news department) at KBOM in Bismarck-Mandan. We carried the CBS hourly news, as well as their “World News Roundup,” and features such as “The Osgood Files.”

Hearing what the network was broadcasting helped me sharpen my writing and reporting skills. And, of course, CBS was the radio network that brought Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Eric Sevareid (originally from Velva, ND) into our homes. As a young listener with a transistor radio, I first heard of the assassination of Robert Kennedy via CBS and KBOM.

I’m sad to see it go. But I’m happy NPR is still here, and doing a wonderful job of covering the news.

Airlines are flying in North Dakota, and few problems here with TSA

Although the TSA is currently unfunded, TSA workers in North Dakota are still reporting to work. They also have access to low-interest loans through the Furloughed Federal Employee Relief Program, which allows them to take out bridge loans at a 2% interest rate. These loans are available through local banks and are backed by the Bank of North Dakota.

North Dakota set records for commercial passengers in 2025, and those numbers remain steady this year.