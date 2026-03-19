Meet the NDSU Presidential hopefuls
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Dr. Alan Smith, Emma Eccles Jones endowed dean and tenured professor of kinesiology and health science and former interim president, Utah State University
Levi Sim, Utah State University / NDSU
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Dr. Bernie Savarese, vice president for academic affairs, research and student success, University of Tennessee
NDSU
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Dr. Marshall Stewart, executive vice president for external engagement, Kansas State University
NDSU
Three finalists will be in Fargo next week to make their pitch to the search committee and the public
The schedule is set as the NDSU Presidential Search Committee prepares to do interviews with three finalists. The three were selected from an initial field of 60 applicants.
The interviews are slated to begin next week with public presentations by each of the three finalists. They include Doctor Marshall Stewart of Kansas State University, Dr. Bernie Savarese from the University of Tennessee and Doctor Alan Smith of Utah State University.
The presentations will be held at 2pm, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will also be streamed on the NDSU Presidential Search webpage.