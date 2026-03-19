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Meet the NDSU Presidential hopefuls

Prairie Public | By Todd McDonald
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:39 PM CDT
Dr. Alan Smith, Emma Eccles Jones endowed dean and tenured professor of kinesiology and health science and former interim president, Utah State University
1 of 3  — Smith Headshot.jpg
Dr. Alan Smith, Emma Eccles Jones endowed dean and tenured professor of kinesiology and health science and former interim president, Utah State University
Levi Sim, Utah State University / NDSU
Dr. Bernie Savarese, vice president for academic affairs, research and student success, University of Tennessee
2 of 3  — Savarese Headshot.jpg
Dr. Bernie Savarese, vice president for academic affairs, research and student success, University of Tennessee
NDSU
Dr. Marshall Stewart, executive vice president for external engagement, Kansas State University
3 of 3  — Stewart Headshot.jpeg
Dr. Marshall Stewart, executive vice president for external engagement, Kansas State University
NDSU

Three finalists will be in Fargo next week to make their pitch to the search committee and the public

The schedule is set as the NDSU Presidential Search Committee prepares to do interviews with three finalists. The three were selected from an initial field of 60 applicants.

The interviews are slated to begin next week with public presentations by each of the three finalists. They include Doctor Marshall Stewart of Kansas State University, Dr. Bernie Savarese from the University of Tennessee and Doctor Alan Smith of Utah State University.

The presentations will be held at 2pm, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will also be streamed on the NDSU Presidential Search webpage.
Local News
Todd McDonald
Todd McDonald came to Prairie Public after spending 13 years in commercial radio, and he has spent a lot of his time in newsrooms in northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. You can contact Todd at tmcdonald@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Todd McDonald
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