Meet the NDSU Presidential hopefuls

The schedule is set as the NDSU Presidential Search Committee prepares to do interviews with three finalists. The three were selected from an initial field of 60 applicants.

The interviews are slated to begin next week with public presentations by each of the three finalists. They include Doctor Marshall Stewart of Kansas State University, Dr. Bernie Savarese from the University of Tennessee and Doctor Alan Smith of Utah State University.

The presentations will be held at 2pm, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will also be streamed on the NDSU Presidential Search webpage.