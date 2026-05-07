"Be Legendary," submit a photo to the Governor's Photo Contest

If you’ve taken any photos lately you think embody the essence of North Dakota, you might consider submitting them to the 2026 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Tourism and Travel.

The contest has been around for more than twenty years, and is a partnership between the Governor’s office, AAA, North Dakota Tourism and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Sara Otte Coleman is the Director of the Tourism and Marketing Division at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. She says over the years, the contest has showcased many iconic images.

"One of them was a shot of the Indian Village north of Bismarck - Double Ditch - a shot of a lady sitting on a rock at sunset, and the sun's coming down... that's one of the iconic ones that I remember from past years. There's a lot of beautiful badlands scenery, a lot of sunsets, some really fun ones on Lake Sakakawea that come to mind."

Photographers and videographers may submit entries across six different categories: Outdoors, Events, Wildlife, Must-See Places, Skies and the new vertical video category “Call It Home.” Winners in each category will receive a $250 cash prize, honorable mentions receive $75, and one standout winner will earn the Governor’s Choice award, which includes an additional $300 prize along with a one-year membership to AAA.

Submissions may be made via Instagram, Flickr or online via the North Dakota Tourism website. The application deadline is August 31.