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Fire Weather Watch issued for Friday

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:32 AM CDT
Fire Weather Watch details
National Weather Service
Fire Weather Watch details

Gusty winds and dry conditions are contributing to the advisory.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for northwestern North Dakota for Friday afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist James Telken says winds today are about 10 to 15 miles per hour, but tomorrow the speeds will pick up. And he says fire danger could remain a source of concern for a few days.

"There'll be northwest winds around 25 to 30, and gusts up to 40 in that far northwest area which is why the Fire Weather Watch is out. Very dry too, we'll see relative humidity drop down to around 20, 25 percent there tomorrow. And unfortunately, the fire weather comes and goes throughout the week. Like Saturday, it's breezy again and pretty dry up in the northwest. Sunday remains dry, although winds Sunday become very light and variable - so not as big of a concern that day."

Counties included in the Fire Weather Watch on Friday include Divide, Williams and McKenzie.

Telken says longer term outlooks for next week include warmer temperatures with some chances for precipitation, but nothing substantial.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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