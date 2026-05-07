Fire Weather Watch issued for Friday

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for northwestern North Dakota for Friday afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist James Telken says winds today are about 10 to 15 miles per hour, but tomorrow the speeds will pick up. And he says fire danger could remain a source of concern for a few days.

"There'll be northwest winds around 25 to 30, and gusts up to 40 in that far northwest area which is why the Fire Weather Watch is out. Very dry too, we'll see relative humidity drop down to around 20, 25 percent there tomorrow. And unfortunately, the fire weather comes and goes throughout the week. Like Saturday, it's breezy again and pretty dry up in the northwest. Sunday remains dry, although winds Sunday become very light and variable - so not as big of a concern that day."

Counties included in the Fire Weather Watch on Friday include Divide, Williams and McKenzie.

Telken says longer term outlooks for next week include warmer temperatures with some chances for precipitation, but nothing substantial.

