Travels With Darley to bring the eyes of the world to ND's Highway 2 corridor

The viewing audience of Prairie Public, and people around the globe, will get a chance this weekend to explore or maybe reminisce about the rural landscapes of the northern U-S. Reporter Todd McDonald has this look at what’s instore on the latest episode of Travels With Darley…

"Welcome to Travels with Darley, here in Chicago."

Wait, wait, wait, wait, not Chicago. How about something a little closer to home? And let's find out who this Darley is.

"Darley Newman is a wonderful person who does travelogues all across the country."

That's Barb Gravel. She's director of television at Prairie Public.

"She took a visit, another visit I should add, to North Dakota to travel the beautiful Highway 2 stretch of our state."

Gravel says in that journey along the Highway 2 corridor, our guide makes stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Minot. She says the stops reveal what life is like once you leave the open highway and venture to places you normally may pass by.

"But here we are looking and finding some of these amazing little coffee shops or some of these walking paths or some of the amazing culture, Native American culture that she highlights on her trip."

And Gravel says the best part about Sunday's show is that it blends the familiar with the fantastic.

"And, you know, if you live there, you're like, that's my town, I'm seeing it from the air, it's so amazing. And if you're not from here, you're looking at it and thinking, you know what, that's where I want to go visit. And, you know, whenever I get to North Dakota, that's where I want to go."

The Highway 2 episode of Travels with Darley will air this coming Sunday (03-29) at 2.30 Central, 1.30 Mountain on the television service of Prairie Public.