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Marshall Stewart is NDSU's new president

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:48 PM CDT
Marshall Stewart
North Dakota University System
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Marshall Stewart

Stewart will be the 16th president in the university's history.

The State Board of Higher Education has chosen Marshall Stewart as the next President of North Dakota State University.

Stewart is currently executive vice president for external engagement at Kansas State University.

He succeeds former president David Cook, who left to become President of Iowa State University in Ames earlier this month.

Former state legislator and US Congressman Rick Berg has been serving as interim president.

Stewart was one of three finalists chosen from a pool of about sixty applicants by a presidential search committee. He will assume the role of President on May 28.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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