Marshall Stewart is NDSU's new president

The State Board of Higher Education has chosen Marshall Stewart as the next President of North Dakota State University.

Stewart is currently executive vice president for external engagement at Kansas State University.

He succeeds former president David Cook, who left to become President of Iowa State University in Ames earlier this month.

Former state legislator and US Congressman Rick Berg has been serving as interim president.

Stewart was one of three finalists chosen from a pool of about sixty applicants by a presidential search committee. He will assume the role of President on May 28.