“…What an amazing day here on the campus of NDSU.”

Those words from State Board of Higher Education Chairman Kevin Black. Black and members of the Higher Ed Board spent Monday morning interviewing three finalists seeking the position of President at North Dakota State University.

Black says it was a heavy lift, and a quick lift. The search process was given orders to have the search expedited…

“We had 60 very qualified people. We interviewed even less. But at the end of the day it was very clear. One stood out, one brought the complete package. The experience. The skillset.”

And that individual is Doctor Marshall Stewart – an executive vice president at Kansas State University…

“There’s a vibe here of growth. And so the opportunity to want to grow… you look at the athletics program moving into the Mountain-West Conference, that’s growth. You look at the academic program and what we’re trying to do with everything. You’re looking at autonomous agriculture vehicles, working with the military. You look at the endeavor piece of our campus. All the pieces you look at here, it’s all about growth. And one of the things that came out really clear is obviously people have seen the plateau of our student enrollment. They finally got it sort of on an even state, but they’re not satisfied. They want to grow.”

Stewart becomes the 16th President of NDSU, and will succeed Interim President Rick Berg, and Past-President David Cook. He left NDSU after serving four-years in office. Cook is now President of Iowa State University.