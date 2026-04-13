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What students of ND's Teacher of the Year think of smartphone bans, robots and keys to learning

Prairie Public | By Craig Blumenshine
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:27 PM CDT
May-Port CG students Brayden Caron (left) and Aaden Aarsvold (center) join North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth to discuss how student-teacher relationships impact learning.
Craig Blumenshine (Prairie Public)
May-Port CG students Brayden Caron (left) and Aaden Aarsvold (center) join North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth to discuss how student-teacher relationships impact learning.

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth joins May-Port CG students Aaden Aarsvold and Brayden Caron to explore how meaningful relationships between teachers and students shape confidence, motivation, and success in the classroom. They'll also let you know what they think of North Dakotas ban on cellphones in the classroom and First Lady Melania Trump's hope to soon have robots teaching in rural schools.

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Craig Blumenshine
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