What students of ND's Teacher of the Year think of smartphone bans, robots and keys to learning
North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth joins May-Port CG students Aaden Aarsvold and Brayden Caron to explore how meaningful relationships between teachers and students shape confidence, motivation, and success in the classroom. They'll also let you know what they think of North Dakotas ban on cellphones in the classroom and First Lady Melania Trump's hope to soon have robots teaching in rural schools.