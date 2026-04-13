Suspect arrested in shots-fired incident near Horace middle school

Law enforcement has apprehended a Fargo man after a shooting incident in the parking lot of Heritage Middle School in Horace, North Dakota.

Police were dispatched to the school at 9:46 this morning for reports of a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. No children, faculty or staff were injured, but all three schools in Horace were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner told reporters the victim and suspect knew each other, and were working construction on the expansion project at the school.

40-year-old Garmonyou Dougar Wiles of Fargo was arrested for felony reckless endangerment, felony aggravated assault, and felony terrorizing. Additional charges may be possible in the case.

The lockdown of the schools has since lifted and regular operations have returned to the area. The case remains under investigation.