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First case of measles found in Grand Forks County

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM CDT
BBC

A total of 33 cases have been confirmed in the state this year.

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed one case of measles in Grand Forks County.

This is the first case of measles located in Grand Forks County. Walsh, Williams and Traill Counties have all had one confirmed case. Six cases have been confirmed in Ransom County. 23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County.

This brings this year’s total number of cases to 33. 25 individuals who have contracted measles have been unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated and two individuals had unknown vaccination status.

To date, five people have been hospitalized with measles.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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