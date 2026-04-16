First case of measles found in Grand Forks County

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed one case of measles in Grand Forks County.

This is the first case of measles located in Grand Forks County. Walsh, Williams and Traill Counties have all had one confirmed case. Six cases have been confirmed in Ransom County. 23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County.

This brings this year’s total number of cases to 33. 25 individuals who have contracted measles have been unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated and two individuals had unknown vaccination status.

To date, five people have been hospitalized with measles.