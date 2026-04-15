101 citations issued during sober driving enforcement campaign

Law enforcement agencies across the state completed a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign throughout the month of March, resulting in dozens of citations.

The efforts are a part of the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities in North Dakota.

Justin Bailey is Safety Public Information Program Manager.

"We had 101 alcohol or drug related arrests or citations. Out of those, 68 of those were driving under the influence - DUI, either alcohol or drugs. So we saw a good amount of activity."

There were also six arrests or citations for minor in consumption or possession, as well as nine more citations for open container.

Bailey says high visibility enforcement is one effective way to conduct these campaigns, but alcohol related crashes are a hundred percent preventable.

"Over the past five years we've had 167 people who have died in alcohol related crashes in North Dakota. And when you look at it in the grand scheme of things, alcohol contributes to about 1/3 of all fatal crashes we see here each year."

Bailey says drivers planning to consume alcohol can prevent these crashes and fatalities by arranging sober rides home.