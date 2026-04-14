Chirpy accents and a woodchipper immortalize Fargo in dark comedy film lore thirty years later

Fargo Theatre Executive Director Emily Beck talks about what makes the movie Fargo special to fans in this part of the world, thirty years after it was released to critical and audience acclaim worldwide. She also previews a special screening of the Coen Brothers classic tonight and a Q&A following the film with actor Peter Stormare, who played the quiet and intimidating criminal, Gaear Grimsrud.

She'll also preview an upcoming Indigenous film festival at the Fargo Theater.