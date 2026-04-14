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Chirpy accents and a woodchipper immortalize Fargo in dark comedy film lore thirty years later

Prairie Public | By Craig Blumenshine
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT
license by CC BY 2.0
A statue of Officer Marge Gunderson, played by Frances McDormand, who won an Oscar for the role in the movie Fargo, stands in the Fargo Theatre upstairs lobby.

Fargo Theatre Executive Director Emily Beck talks about what makes the movie Fargo special to fans in this part of the world, thirty years after it was released to critical and audience acclaim worldwide. She also previews a special screening of the Coen Brothers classic tonight and a Q&A following the film with actor Peter Stormare, who played the quiet and intimidating criminal, Gaear Grimsrud.

She'll also preview an upcoming Indigenous film festival at the Fargo Theater.
Local News
Craig Blumenshine
See stories by Craig Blumenshine
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