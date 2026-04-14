South Dakota Legislature to data centers: no tax exemptions for you

The cool climate and the low price of land has internet companies flocking to the region to set up new data centers. But compared to the incentive-rich welcome mat laid out by North Dakota lawmakers, our legislative neighbors to the south are closing the door on taxpayer support for these so-called "hyperscale" projects. That's prompted some companies to look elsewhere.

The Upper Midwest Newsroom is a public media collaboration between Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.