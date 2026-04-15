Fargo's Creative Kitchen celebrates 50 years

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion talks with Creative Kitchen owner Mark Sinner and long-time employee Miriam Danielson as the store celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Located in Fargo's West Acres Mall, Creative Kitchen is one of the leading culinary supply stores in the region, equipping great cooks for decades. They discuss the anniversary, events surrounding the celebration, specialty merchandise, and what it's like to run a kitchen supply store.