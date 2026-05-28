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Jade Presents announces closure, effective immediately

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Prairie Public's The Moth Mainstage event November 13, 2026 will go on as scheduled.

Owner of Jade Presents, Jade Nielsen, says the live entertainment company is closing its doors after 30 years.

In a statement, Nielsen said the reality of the live entertainment industry has changed dramatically over the last several years – citing rising costs, shifting touring economics, post-COVID challenges and increasing pressure on promoters – made the environment unsustainable.

The statement also addressed that there are several unanswered questions in the air about ticketing, refunds, reimbursements and other details.

Shows at Bluestem and UP District Festival will not be moving forward, and shows at Fargo Theatre and the Aquarium are uncertain.

The statement directs questions to be asked by emailing info@jadepresents.com, and that due to high volume inquiries may not always be answered individually.

It also ends with thanks to everyone who supported Jade Presents over the years.

Jade Presents is co-presenter, along with Prairie Public, for this November’s The Moth Mainstage event at the Fargo Theatre. Prairie Public intends to move forward with the event. Questions about the event may be asked by calling 701-241-6900, or emailing info@prairiepublic.org.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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