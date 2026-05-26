Fedorchak discusses legislative success, comments on economic strain from Iran war

North Dakota Representative Julie Fedorchak stopped in Fargo Tuesday to tout the impact of the Working Families Tax Cut, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, which passed last summer.

Fedorchak met with Fargo-area business leaders at the corporate offices of True North Steel.

She held a discussion about the legislation’s impact on regional businesses, workforce growth and economic investment. She says some of the biggest impacts made by the law include the 100 percent deduction in capital investments and 100 percent expensing of research and development, in addition to the removal of taxes from overtime pay and tips, and increasing the per-child tax credits.

She says this legislation is putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

Mike Arnston is General Manager of Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer. He says his employees have enjoyed the opportunity to earn more.

“Just imagine – if you could get extra hours, and get paid time and a half, why not do that, right? Versus, going out and getting another job, a second job, which many people have to do.”

The war in Iran, however, has had adverse economic impacts. Increasing fuel costs are translating to higher inflation, and higher prices for more goods. Fedorchak says she supports an end to the conflict, but under specific conditions.

“Eliminating the Iran nuclear threat, so disabling them and their nuclear capacities; eliminating their ability to bring the world economy to its knees by controlling the Straits of Hormuz, that can’t exist in the future. And then eliminating their ability to create havoc with their proxy groups, and fund terrorist organizations all over the world.”

Fedorchak has not voted to support war powers resolutions, which would have forced congressional approval for continued military operations in Iran.

Last week, President Trump withdrew a $10 billion lawsuit against the Department of Justice over the leaking of his tax returns – opting instead to create a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” to offer payouts to those who claim they have been wronged by the government.

Fedorchak says she is unsure if she supports such a fund.

“I have a lot of concerns about that. First of all, I don’t know who manages that fund, I don’t know where the fund’s money is coming from, I don’t know who would qualify for funds from the fund. And so, those are all questions I have that I’ll have to get answered before I would consider supporting that.”

Fedorchak says she does support the President’s construction of a new ballroom on the East Wing of the White House. She says the construction is fully funded privately.