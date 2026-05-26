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D'Ya NoDak: Primary election, Presidential Library, and Capitol construction

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:07 AM CDT

Primary election coming up

June 9 is the date of the primary election. Voters will choose statewide and legislative candidates to be on the November general election ballot, and there are a number of interesting races in the GOP for state Legislative seats, as well as some of the statewide offices.

But the primary serves other purposes — it’s for local elections (mayor, city and county government, school boards and the like), as well as some local issues. I’m guessing we may see a higher than usual turnout this year for the primary.

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening

On July 4, the ribbon will be cut, and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will open in Medora. We’re planning live radio coverage of that event, and will announce more details closer to July 4. And the Library is receiving some national media attention, as well.

I’m reminded of the Library’s ask for some state money, which became an issue in the Legislature. There seemed to be some uncertainty when the bill reached the House. Then, during floor debate, Rep. Bob Martinson (R-Bismarck) stood up and spoke in favor of it. His floor speech contained humor — he talked about talking to his friend “Teddy” about the Library, and how “Teddy” called him “Bobby.” And he made the case for the Library. A number of Legislators told me that Martinson’s speech probably changed the minds of some of the skeptics.

A Capitol makeover

There have been a number of building projects on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck, including a new State Lab and a new Military Gallery. Those are new projects. But it’s been fun to look at some of the “replacement” projects inside the Capitol building — for example, the state is spending $16 million to replace the steam boilers and the steam lines. The boilers were 43 years old, but the lines were 93 years old. Also, the windows in the building are being replaced. That cost is $5.6 million.
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Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
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