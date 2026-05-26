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Adam Goldwyn appointed to finish Liz Conmy's term

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson,
Danielle Webster
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:38 PM CDT
Adam Goldwyn
North Dakota DEM-NPL
/
submitted
Adam Goldwyn

Fargo Representative Liz Conmy died in a plane crash earlier this year. Goldwyn says he will not be running for the seat this fall.

The District 11 Democratic NPL executive committee has appointed Adam Goldwyn to serve the remainder of the term of Representative Liz Conmy.

Conmy, a Fargo Democrat, died in a plane crash in Minnesota on April 25th.

Goldwyn is the chairman of the state Democratic NPL party. He's an NDSU professor. Goldwyn says he will not run for the seat in the 2026 general election.

In a statement from the party, Goldwyn said, "I'm honored to be able to fill the term of my dear friend, Liz Conmy. I look forward to carrying on her commitment to the working families of our state."

District 11 Representative Gretchen Dobervich said, "Adam brings years of commitment to good governance in District 11 and across the state. I look forward to serving with him in the interim."
Local News
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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