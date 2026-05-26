Adam Goldwyn appointed to finish Liz Conmy's term

The District 11 Democratic NPL executive committee has appointed Adam Goldwyn to serve the remainder of the term of Representative Liz Conmy.

Conmy, a Fargo Democrat, died in a plane crash in Minnesota on April 25th.

Goldwyn is the chairman of the state Democratic NPL party. He's an NDSU professor. Goldwyn says he will not run for the seat in the 2026 general election.

In a statement from the party, Goldwyn said, "I'm honored to be able to fill the term of my dear friend, Liz Conmy. I look forward to carrying on her commitment to the working families of our state."

District 11 Representative Gretchen Dobervich said, "Adam brings years of commitment to good governance in District 11 and across the state. I look forward to serving with him in the interim."