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Cass County enacts burn restrictions

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:34 PM CDT

The declaration is in place through November 30, 2026.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners has enacted burn restrictions for Cass County through November 30, 2026, after declaring a fire emergency.

The restrictions will be in effect whenever the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating for Cass County is classified as High, Very High, or Extreme, and/or when a Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Catlin Solum is Communications Director with Cass County Government.

"So it would be no open burning, and that includes campfires, controlled burns, cropland agricultural burnings, fireworks, and garbage and pit burning, things like that. We really encourage people to take a look at the fire danger rating map before they do any sort of burning; that map can be found at ndresponse.gov/burn."

The map currently shows 23 of North Dakotas 53 counties under burn restrictions.

According to the US Drought Monitor, none of North Dakota is experiencing any sort of drought conditions. However abundant dry vegetation and ongoing hot, dry weather is prompting these restrictions.

Violations are considered a Class B misdemeanor under North Dakota Century Code, and could result in 30 days in jail and fines of up to $1,500.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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