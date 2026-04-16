Cass County enacts burn restrictions

The Cass County Board of Commissioners has enacted burn restrictions for Cass County through November 30, 2026, after declaring a fire emergency.

The restrictions will be in effect whenever the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating for Cass County is classified as High, Very High, or Extreme, and/or when a Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Catlin Solum is Communications Director with Cass County Government.

"So it would be no open burning, and that includes campfires, controlled burns, cropland agricultural burnings, fireworks, and garbage and pit burning, things like that. We really encourage people to take a look at the fire danger rating map before they do any sort of burning; that map can be found at ndresponse.gov/burn."

The map currently shows 23 of North Dakotas 53 counties under burn restrictions.

According to the US Drought Monitor, none of North Dakota is experiencing any sort of drought conditions. However abundant dry vegetation and ongoing hot, dry weather is prompting these restrictions.

Violations are considered a Class B misdemeanor under North Dakota Century Code, and could result in 30 days in jail and fines of up to $1,500.