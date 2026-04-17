Fargo Schools give the "All Clear" after suspected firearm threat

Three Fargo School District buildings were placed on lockdown due to a possible firearm threat. Fargo Police say they received a report around 1:15 this afternoon that a person with a firearm was heading toward Fargo North High School. Interim Police Chief Travis Stefonowicz says out of an abundance of caution they locked down the High School as well as two other north Fargo buildings -- Franklin Middle School and Washington Elementary.

Stefonowicz spoke with reporters outside Fargo North…

“…Once the lockdown was in place, and they were able to confirm there were no injuries on the inside, they began working on the outside of the school to ensure that there was nothing of note on the outside. They were able to confirm this through drone technologies, school cameras and our partner agencies as they worked through the neighborhood and neighboring schools, and outside in the parking lot through visual conformation with all the law enforcement resources that were available.”

After conducting ground and aerial searches of the buildings and neighborhood it was deemed the threat was not credible and the lock down orders were lifted. Stefonowicz says there is some speculation the incident may be related to, or a copy-cat of, a similar threat made toward a South Dakota school.