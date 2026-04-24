Minot State University accepting guaranteed admission pathway applications

Minot State University’s Nursing Department is now accepting applications for its “Guaranteed Admission Pathway” to a nursing major in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

"Our guaranteed admission program offers admission to North Dakota high school graduates, who are interested in the Minot State University nursing program," said Minot State Department of Nursing chair Amy Lee. "It basically holds a spot for them, and secures a place in our nursing program."

Lee said she expects 24 students in the fall and in the spring.

"It can get fairly competitive," Lee said. "But if those high school graduates know that they want to do nursing at Minot State, and they meet the requirement, then we will hold them a spot, so when they finish their required support courses, they can easily be accepted into the nursing program."

Lee said the students have to graduate from a North Dakota high school. She said they either have to have an ACT score of 24 or higher, or a cumulative high school grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

"Once they apply to Minot State, they have to declare nursing as their major in their first semester, and they must enroll in the 'first year experience,' that we offer to all of our freshmen," Lee said.

Lee says this should help alleviate a shortage of nurses in the state.

"Growing up in North Dakota means they are more likely to stay in the state, and eventually be nurses, taking care of our communities," Lee said.

More information is available on the MSU guaranteed admission pathway Website.