Residents of Finley ND given Do Not Use order for municipal water

Residents of the eastern North Dakota community of Finley are waiting for word on when they can once again use water from their home faucet.

A "Do Not Use" advisory was issued over the weekend after a break was discovered in a water supply line… Jim Murphy is Public Information Officer for Trail-Steele Emergency Management…

“…And that has caused some contaminants in the municipal water system with-in the city of Finley and they’re looking to resolve that. But the process is long and arduous. It needs to be thorough before it can be deemed safe again.”

Murphy says the restriction includes using water for drinking, cooking, bathing, laundry and providing water for animals. Murphy says despite the disruption the region is pulling together with neighbors helping neighbors in times of trouble…

“Amazing. You know again the State of North Dakota and others, how we come to each other’s aid in times of need. Because what are you going to do without water? You’re in, in a pickle.”

To help get water to local residents, water distribution events are scheduled from 11am-to 1pm and from 5-to-7PM in the west parking lot of Town and Country. Mayville State has also opened its locker room showers to the public. Volunteers are also being sought to help fill water jugs for distribution.

Murphy says while no restoration time has been determined, the latest information can be found on the City of Finley Facebook page.