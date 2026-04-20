Shelter-in-place ordered for State Capitol grounds

(3:50 P.M.) State agencies at the Capitol grounds in Bismarck received a text message this afternoon from the North Dakota Highway Patrol to shelter in place.

Will-Moore Elementary Extended School Program is also included in the shelter-in-place.

Local media is reporting a suicidal person with a pistol was on the Capitol mall.

A secure perimeter was made around the building as of 3:00 P.M. this afternoon. The man has made no threats to the public.

Multiple agencies are currently at the scene, including the Bismarck Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.