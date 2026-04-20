© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shelter-in-place ordered for State Capitol grounds

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:49 PM CDT
Prairie Public

Reports of a man with a pistol on the Capitol mall have prompted law enforcement to set up a perimeter.

(3:50 P.M.) State agencies at the Capitol grounds in Bismarck received a text message this afternoon from the North Dakota Highway Patrol to shelter in place.

Will-Moore Elementary Extended School Program is also included in the shelter-in-place.

Local media is reporting a suicidal person with a pistol was on the Capitol mall.

A secure perimeter was made around the building as of 3:00 P.M. this afternoon. The man has made no threats to the public.

Multiple agencies are currently at the scene, including the Bismarck Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate