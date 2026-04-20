ND Travel Industry Alliance president optimistic about this summer season

The president of the North Dakota Travel Industry Alliance said she’s optimistic about tourism this year.

"We're super excited about what tourism might see in terms of visitation in 2026," said Julie Rygg. She is also the executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks. "It's America's 250th, we have the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora . And we have had some national accolades. We're confident we're going to have a great summer."

Rygg said there have been challenges. She said Canadian tourism is down. But she said North Dakota does well during times when the economy isn't great.

"We're affordable," Rygg said. "And we market to our drive market. So we're confident we are going to reverse that trend, and see a great year."

Rygg said the opening of the Roosevelt Library will be a boost.

"People really don't understand the ability of that to really transform Medora and the Theodore Roosevelt National Park into a year-round destination, and the caliber of people it can attract. It truly is a once in a generation new attraction for our state."

Rygg said this also puts the national spotlight on North Dakota as well.