Black bear sighting in Harwood

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the City of Harwood, North Dakota after reports of a black bear sighting near Park Drive this morning.

At this time, no additional sightings have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with North Dakota Game and Fish to monitor and check areas throughout the community out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, as well ask keep their garbage cans closed. Parents are also being encouraged to discuss the sighting with their children, and about the importance of notifying adults if they see a bear and to stay away from it.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to call 911.