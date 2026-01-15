ND Tourism unveils new promotional materials for 2026

North Dakota Tourism has unveiled new promotional materials for 2026.

"The goal, of course, is to educate people on everything there is to do across the state," said state Tourism director Sara Otte Coleman. "Importantly, we really want to show people the variety."

Coleman said she hopes it will convince some visitors to stay longer.

"Too many of our visitors are blowing right through, and not spending enough time," Coleman said. "So, we've really put a lot of work into coordinating itineraries, and making it easy for people to plan getaways to our state."

The new Travel Guide has the International Peace Garden on its cover. Otte Coleman said the state saw what she termed as a “significant” reduction in Canadian visitation this past season.

"We estimate it's been about a 20 percent drop in Canadians over the year (2025), through November," Otte Coleman said. "Our losses are about $44.9 million dollars."

Otte Coleman said she hopes this will turn around.

"We wish people wouldn't hold visitation hostage with politics," Otte Coleman said. "But we understand that sometimes happens. And when they're ready to come back, we're here to welcome them, and look forward to that."