Fire at Horace High School investigated

Authorities investigated a structure fire that occurred at Horace High School in Horace Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Southern Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the call at around 10:15am yesterday morning. A second floor room was filled with smoke, and the building’s sprinkler system had activated.

The fire was determined to have started in the classroom, and a juvenile was identified as being responsible for starting the fire.

The fire did not spread beyond the classroom and no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office and Southern Valley Fire and Rescue are continuing to investigate the incident.

The West Fargo Fire Department also responded to the scene.