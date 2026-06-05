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Fire at Horace High School investigated

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:36 PM CDT
The scene of a fire at Horace High School.
Tim Briggeman
/
Cass County Sheriff's Office
The scene of a fire at Horace High School.

A juvenile was found to have started the fire in a classroom. No one was hurt in the incident.

Authorities investigated a structure fire that occurred at Horace High School in Horace Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Southern Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the call at around 10:15am yesterday morning. A second floor room was filled with smoke, and the building’s sprinkler system had activated.

The fire was determined to have started in the classroom, and a juvenile was identified as being responsible for starting the fire.

The fire did not spread beyond the classroom and no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office and Southern Valley Fire and Rescue are continuing to investigate the incident.

The West Fargo Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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