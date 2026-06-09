North Dakotans are casting their ballots

Since the polls opened at 7am this morning on this Primary Election Day, voters have been showing up to cast their votes at polling locations across the state.

Nancy Young is election inspector at the Civic Center polling location in Fargo. She says she’s worked in elections for 15 years, and didn’t expect the turnout to be this robust.

"Absolutely amazing, we did not really expect this big of a turnout," she says. "We've been averaging about a hundred people an hour since we opened at seven o'clock. It has been nice and steady, everybody really seems to be enjoying voting, and I think it's great."

"I've heard a lot of comments about the measures on the ballot, and I think the mayoral race is the biggest thing people are looking forward to," she added. "They seem really excited about that."

Young says in recent elections, there has been increased interest in election security – and this time is no exception. She says there is no way to tamper with any of the machines, and they are not connected to the internet.

Polls close this evening at 7 p.m., with results coming in at 8 p.m.