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North Dakota SNAP program encouraging healthier food choices for recipients

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published August 19, 2026 at 6:47 AM CDT
NDDHS

Beginning September first, North Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be encouraging recipients to make healthier food choices, by updating which items can be purchased with an Electronic Benefits Transfer Card, or EBT.

North Dakota's SNAP program administrator for waivers and special programs, JoAnna Rygg, said the goal is to keep North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation.

"What we are actually doing is excluding sweetened drinks, energy drinks and candy," Rygg said. "So we are removing items with a high sugar or stimulant added to it, to keep the sugars and all of that down, so we can help reduce diseases."

Rygg said so far, there has been a mixed reaction to the changes.

"We've had some pushback from retailers," Rygg said. "But they have started following the guidance. I've been hearing the struggle with the question, why the change, and issues with participants who have diabetes."

Rygg said her office has been doing webinars for retailers. And she says the Department wants SNAP recipients to fill out a survey, to find out if people are eating healthier.
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Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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