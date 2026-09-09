Indigenized Energy brings People of the Sun to Standing Rock

Billed not as a protest, but a celebration, the People of the Sun Festival at Standing Rock Nation next week aims to bring tribes, allies, and musicians together to capture some of the spirit of the ten-year-old NoDAPL movement.

The September 16-18 gathering around the Prairie Knights Casino features appearances by actors Shailene Woodley, Gary Dourdan, Mark Ruffalo (virtually), Frances Fisher, Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, and former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah.

There will also be traditional music, dance and cuisine, light installations and awards for tribal energy sovereignty leaders.

Cody Two Bears, founder of capacity-building organization and People of the Sun organizer Indigenized Energy, spoke with Prairie Public about his efforts to connect tribal nations with solar power, reaction to the NoDAPL protests, and his excitement to host People of the Sun. Listen to the conversation above.