© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indigenized Energy brings People of the Sun to Standing Rock

Prairie Public | By Erik Deatherage
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:48 PM CDT
Cody Two Bears in the Prairie Public radio studio, September 2026.
Prairie Public
Cody Two Bears in the Prairie Public radio studio, September 2026.

Billed not as a protest, but a celebration, the People of the Sun Festival at Standing Rock Nation next week aims to bring tribes, allies, and musicians together to capture some of the spirit of the ten-year-old NoDAPL movement.

The September 16-18 gathering around the Prairie Knights Casino features appearances by actors Shailene Woodley, Gary Dourdan, Mark Ruffalo (virtually), Frances Fisher, Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, and former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah.

There will also be traditional music, dance and cuisine, light installations and awards for tribal energy sovereignty leaders.

Cody Two Bears, founder of capacity-building organization and People of the Sun organizer Indigenized Energy, spoke with Prairie Public about his efforts to connect tribal nations with solar power, reaction to the NoDAPL protests, and his excitement to host People of the Sun. Listen to the conversation above.

Local News
Erik Deatherage
See stories by Erik Deatherage
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate