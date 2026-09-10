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Bill aims for legislative clarity on who owns pre-statehood, inundated lands

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:56 AM CDT
Hay bales holding back floodwater from overtaking a road in the rural Devils Lake Basin.
Dan Webster
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Submitted
Hay bales holding back floodwater from overtaking a road in the rural Devils Lake Basin.

The bill was forwarded to Legislative Management.

Legislators in Bismarck may be voting on a bill next year aiming to exclude pre-statehood patent land that was transferred to landowners when North Dakota became a state in 1889.

The reason for this question is because some of this land is currently under Devils Lake. North Dakota’s Sovereign Lands Act claims once land is under “navigable water” it automatically belongs to the state.

District 15 Representative Kathy Frelich presented her bill to the Agriculture and Water Management Committee on Tuesday this week. She says this question has caused confusion and turmoil for landowners in the Devils Lake Basin for years.

"As the statute is currently written, landowners inundated by navigable water automatically lose their legal standings to even bring a claim for inverse condemnation or quiet title. The statute not only erases their ownership status, but shuts them out of the courthouse, because they no longer have the legal standing of owners to pursue remedies. If you look at the bill, as it stands now with the amendment, you can see my recommendation: we exclude these pre-statehood patent lands, and we put the responsibility on the state to prove the lands are submerged by natural means."

Landowners claim the construction of the Tolna Coulee dam in 2012 exacerbated the artificial means of water storage in the basin. Frelich says about 200,000 acres of land are submerged in the lake. This bill would address about one percent of that.

The bill was forwarded to Legislative Management.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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