From Norway to Gwinner, The Never Quitters put ND ag innovation on global stage

Did you know two of the world's most important pieces of farm machinery can be traced to North Dakota?

"The Never Quitters: The E.G. Melroe Legacy" is a new book that chronicles the story of a Norwegian immigrant who settled in tiny Gwinner, ND, and helped design machinery that made life easier for farmers here and abroad. Howard Dahl, a third-generation agricultural pioneer and executive, co-wrote the book with Patrick McCloskey. The two will be featured this Wednesday, September 16, at Emerging Prairie's Grand Farm for The Never Quitters: An Evening with Howard Dahl and Friends.

Ahead of the event, they visited with Prairie Public's Erik Deatherage to speak about how Howard's grandfather's never-say-die spirit, faith and entrepreneurial moxie helped bring the Bobcat Loader and Steiger Tractor to global agricultural prominence, paving the way for Fargo to be dubbed "The Silicon Valley of Ag." Listen to the interview above.