Fargo Public Schools partners with NDSU to create new Teacher Leadership Academy

North Dakota State University is partnering with Fargo Public Schools to create a new Teacher Leadership Academy for educators in the Fargo Public School District.

Dr. Marshall Stewart is President of NDSU.

"The Teacher Leadership Academy will enable Fargo Public Schools to grow their leaders from within, cultivate teacher leaders already rooted in the Fargo community to influence instruction, team development, student outcomes and school culture. We look forward to this partnership, and fostering the further partnership between NDSU and Fargo Public Schools. And I might add - as a former public school teacher, I like this kind of stuff. This is good."

Dr. Cory Steiner is Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools, and says this new partnership is a meaningful way to invest in educators and build leadership within their schools.

"The Academy is an investment into our teachers, our future leaders, and ultimately an investment in our learners. Our partnership with NDSU is designed around a simple but important belief: the best leaders for our schools are often already in them."

The Academy will provide Fargo Public School teachers with the opportunity to earn a masters in education and educational leadership by offering the program on-site. It includes 30 credits over five semesters.