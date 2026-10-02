HHS reports potential measles exposure on Amtrak's Empire Builder

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services is monitoring a potential measles exposure on Amtrak’s Empire Builder.

A passenger with measles traveled on the westbound train from Chicago on September 23, arriving in Minot on the morning of September 24. This creates a potential exposure risk for passengers on the train, and anyone at the train station in Minot from 9:06 a.m. to 9:51 a.m. CT. A release from HHS says the passenger reported getting off the train to use the restroom in the Minot station at about 9:30 a.m.

HHS is asking anyone who was on that train or in the station that morning to monitor for symptoms for 21 days, especially if they have had no doses of MMR vaccine. If symptoms develop, those people should contact their health care provider.

38 cases of measles have been confirmed in North Dakota this year, with the last case confirmed in May.