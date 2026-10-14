TSA Gateside now available at Bismarck Airport, other commercial airports in North Dakota

The Bismarck Airport now offers “Gateside by TSA Pre-Check.”

"After 9-11, of course, airport security procedures changed dramatically," said Bismarck Airport Marketing and Communications Director Krista Rausch. "With that, we lost some of the special moments that used to happen at the gate — whether it's seeing a loved one off, when they're leaving town, or welcoming someone home the second they stepped off the plane. Gateside by TSA Precheck is allowing us to bring some of those special moments back, and help with some of those connections that happen at the airport."

Rausch says in order to take advantage of the program, a person must be a TSA Pre-check member.

"Gateside access isn't just for people who are escorting loved ones to the gate, or welcoming them home," Rausch said. "You can use that gate pass to come in and have a burger, or watch some planes come in and take off. It really does open up the Bismarck Airport to be a place that's not just about coming and going, but about making connections and meaningful moments."

Rausch said the Gateside program is now available to North Dakota's other main commercial airports.

"We are going to be giving out the largest amount of gateside passes per day," Rausch said. "So there are up to 150 passes available."

More information is available at TSA-dot-gov.