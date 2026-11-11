BSC, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health holding a 'vape out' Nov. 19

November 19 is the Great American Smokeout — the day the American Cancer Society encourages people to abstain from smoking for 24 hours.

Along with that, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College will be hosting a “vape take back” event. It will be held at the BSC Student Union from 11am to 1pm that day.

"We're inviting members of the public to bring back vapes that they have in their possession, whether they're old or new — any devices that are nicotine based," said Bismarck-Burleigh tobacco prevention specialist Alex Menke. "They can be brought to the BSC student union, and exchanged for a snack."

Menke said there will be "quit kits" and alternative stress-relief materials, as well as a "prize wheel" with fun questions. And he said there will be therapy dogs available.

Menke said with vaping, it's very easy to over-do it.

"You have combustible cigarettes — when you smoke it, it's burned and done," Menke said. "But with vaping, especially with the concentration of nicotine, it can be really easy to overdo, because you can keep going until the battery runs out, or the nicotine pod is out."

Menke said unfortunately, they see a lot more consumption of nicotine when it comes to vapes, than they see with a cigarette.

Menke also said the discarded vaping devices will be properly recycled.