Veterans Day at the Heritage Center

A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Heritage Center on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

It honors those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

The auditorium at the Heritage Center was filled with veterans, their families and the public.

The ceremony began with the ringing of a bell 11 times to signify the day fighting ended on the western front in World War One — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

It was originally called "Armistice Day." It became Veterans Day in 1954.

North Dakota National Guard Brigadier General Mitchell Johnson was one of the speakers.

"From the times when the first citizens mustered to form a militia, to times of war and peace, our men and women in uniform have stepped up to defend our fellow Americans," Johnson said. "Those of us who have served, or are currently serving, are part of a proud tradition of military service that crosses between generations. We're part of a proud tradition of military service that defines the character of our nation."

A junior at Bismarck Legacy High School, Joanie McCormack, presented what she called a "thank you letter" to veterans.

"Dear veterans — I'm sure you are used to hearing this by now, but I believe this phrase is too lofty to ever become worn out — thank you for your service," McCormack said. "You epitomize sacrifice. I am eternally grateful for the choices you have made in the midst of challenges, opposition and fear, to protect our country. To protect me."