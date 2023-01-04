Prairie Public premieres new season of Prairie Musicians

This week, Prairie Public is premiering its 15th season of Prairie Musicians. The television show features regional musical groups and solo musicians who perform original music in Prairie Public's downtown Fargo studio.

Prairie Public production manager Barb Gravel joined Main Street's Ashley Thornberg to preview the new season. Listen to their conversation above.

You can watch Prairie Musicians on Thursdays at 9pm on Prairie Public, or stream on YouTube and the PBS Video App.

Season 15 Lineup

