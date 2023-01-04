Prairie Public premieres new season of Prairie Musicians
This week, Prairie Public is premiering its 15th season of Prairie Musicians. The television show features regional musical groups and solo musicians who perform original music in Prairie Public's downtown Fargo studio.
Prairie Public production manager Barb Gravel joined Main Street's Ashley Thornberg to preview the new season. Listen to their conversation above.
You can watch Prairie Musicians on Thursdays at 9pm on Prairie Public, or stream on YouTube and the PBS Video App.
Season 15 Lineup
- January 5 — Walking Phoenix (Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN)
- January 12 — Hannah Lou Woods (Rochester, MN)
- January 19 — Beyond the Trees (Minneapolis, MN)
- January 26 — Rootz Within (MN)
- February 2 — Kyle Colby (Detroit Lakes, MN)
- February 9 — Nicole Jasperse (Moorhead, MN)
- February 16 — Sarah Morris (Shoreview, MN)
- February 23 — The Hero and the Villain (St. Cloud, MN)