Dr. Bill Peterson and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann outline plans for North Dakota Military History Museum

The proposed North Dakota Military History Museum has been talked about for years, and it's now gaining traction — it was recently mentioned in Governor Doug Burgum's 2023 State of the State Address.

The museum, which would be built as an addition to the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck, is estimated to be a $40 million project that would recognize all branches of the military in North Dakota.

State Historical Society of North Dakota Director Dr. Bill Peterson and Major General Al Dohrmann of the North Dakota National Guard joined Main Street to discuss the vision for the museum and the impact it will have on the state. Listen to their conversation above.