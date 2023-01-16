© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Chautauqua & Chat with Humanities ND

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST
A poster for a Chautauqua And Chat event says: "A Humanities North Dakota series of virtual performances by scholars impersonating historical figures."
Humanities ND
/
humanitiesnd.org

Humanities ND is hosting online "Chautauqua & Chat" events that feature hour-long performances by a scholars who impersonate significant historical figures.

Bill Thomas visits with Humanities ND executive director Brenna Gerhardt, and Chautauqua performers George Frein and Bruce Henderson. Listen to their conversation above.

Tomorrow's Chautauqua & Chat event, on January 17 at 7pm, will feature an impersonation of psychiatrist Carl Jung. Registration for the event is free — learn more at HumanitiesND.org.

Tags
Main Street Humanities NDMain Street Interview
Related Content