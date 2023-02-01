Dr. ShaunAnne Tangney on haiku poetry

What does our Short and Sweet Membership Drive have to do with the Japanese poetry form of haiku?

We’ll explain as we learn about haiku from Dr. ShaunAnne Tangney, a retired professor of English at Minot State University. Tangney has a haiku habit — she's been writing one every day for nearly for three years. Listen to her conversation with Ashley Thornberg above.

Submit your own "Short and Sweet" haiku through February 4, 2023, about your love for chocolate and public radio. We'll share some of the haikus on social media, and our staff favorites will be read on the radio.