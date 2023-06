Craig and Dave chat about this week's news on News Chat.

They discuss Governor Doug Burgum's first week on the campaign trail and how he's stacking up so far. And, a nuclear reactor in the works near North Dakota's Canadian border summons both praise and opposition from passionate groups. Plus, the theft of Rodger Maris memorabilia and NDSU's grapple with AI technology... all on this and more on this week's News Chat.