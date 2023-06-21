© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Air Quality in North Dakota

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
Hazy sky at Buffalo River State Park near Glyndon, Minnesota.
Rick Gion, Prairie Public
Hazy sky at Buffalo River State Park near Glyndon, Minnesota.

Manager of the Ambient Air Monitoring Program Ryan Mills explains how the recent wildfires have brought unprecedented amounts of smoke to our North Dakota skies, and what other factors are at play in the air we breathe.

From the 1970's, when North Dakota had some of the worst air quality ratings in the country, to today when we enjoy some of the best, cleanest air nationally... Ryan talks about the smoky haze that has no doubt caught the attention of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Tags
Main Street environmentMain Street Interview
Related Content